The Trump-China Trade War Explained In A Way That Won't Make Your Brain Hurt

Beijing has vowed to retaliate after Donald Trump raised duties on 200 billion US dollars (£155 billion) of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%.

China’s Commerce Ministry said would take “necessary countermeasures” but gave no details.

The increase went ahead after US and Chinese negotiators began more talks in Washington aimed at ending a dispute that has disrupted billions of dollars in trade and shaken global financial markets.

But what does this actually mean?

China and the US are currently engaged in a battle of wills over trade between the two countries. So far its effects are mostly felt in those two countries but if things escalate it could have serious global repercussions.

In sum, this stuff really matters.

What are tariffs?

Tariffs are used to protect a country’s own industries against competition from abroad.

Take the UK textile industry for example – a factory in the UK making t-shirts has to pay its staff the minimum wage and adhere to relatively strict safety standards, both of which increase the cost of production.

But a factory in a country like Bangladesh for example, can pay its staff less and therefore charge less for its t-shirts.

Tariffs aim to level the playing field.

Why is Trump so obsessed with tariffs?

It’s all about balance.

A trade deficit is the difference between the value of imports and exports between two countries.

The trade deficit between the USA and China is huge – Americans spent $323.3bn more on Chinese goods last year than the Chinese spent on American goods.