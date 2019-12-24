20 Of The Very Best Wedding Photos Of 2019

Of all the wedding photos taken in 2019, these pictures stand out from the pack.

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings revealed the winners of their annual “Best of the Best Wedding Photography” contest. The collection showcases some of the top photos of the past year.

Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 7,000 images for consideration, but only 50 made the final cut.

Below, we’ve gathered 20 of our favourites. To see the rest of the collection, head over to Junebug Weddings.