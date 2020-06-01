Home And Away's Mark Furze Auditions On The Voice Australia

Channel 7 Mark Furze played Ric Dalby on 'Home and Away'.

Former ‘Home and Away’ star Mark Furze is making a return to the spotlight, revealing he’s auditioned for ‘The Voice Australia’. The 34-year-old actor, who famously played Ric Dalby on the Australian soap, performed for coaches Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Boy George in an episode that will air next week. An Instagram post shared on Monday showed a graphic reading, “Guess what? I auditioned for The Voice”.

“And I wasn’t even nervous at all. I definitely didn’t almost vomit or pass out either..,” Mark wrote in an accompanying caption. “And just the thought of my episode going to air on Mon June 8 at 7:30pm doesn’t give me butterflies and an anxious/sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. “Why not? Because I’m calm. I AM calm.. Shut up, I’m calmer than you are.”