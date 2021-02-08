The Best Super Bowl Meme Was The Weeknd Looking Around Frantically During Halftime

It really doesn’t matter whether or not you watch the Super Bowl for the game or for the halftime show, because there is one thing we’re all watching for: the best meme of the night.
This year, football and Top 40 fans alike were graced with a blockbuster halftime show performance by The Weeknd, which featured a medley of his greatest hits.
During the performance, the R&B singer wove his way on and off the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and at one point ended up in a maze of golden, glittery rooms.
In a chaotic few minutes, The Weeknd is seen roaming about and singing in what appears to be hallways of mirrors. The resulting imagery? Naturally, perfect meme fodder.
We’ve done you the service of rounding up some of our favorite uses of the moment to peruse at your leisure:
