The White Supremacist And Extremist Donors To Trump’s 2020 Campaign

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign has repeatedly accepted donations from well-known white supremacists, extremists and bigots, Federal Election Commission records show.

Among the far-right figures who have given money to Trump’s reelection bid are a neo-Nazi pastor in Louisiana, a wealthy Florida businessman who called former President Barack Obama the N-word, and a neo-fascist activist recently arrested for opening fire on Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

The Trump campaign, which did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on this story, has been aware of at least some of the white supremacists’ donations, past media reports show. But it has declined to reject or return their money ― even though it is common practice for political campaigns to voluntarily forfeit donations from extremists. In 2015, for example, the Republican presidential campaigns of Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz returned thousands of dollars in contributions from the leader of a white supremacist group.

The extremists’ donations to Trump’s campaign can be seen in official FEC filings. The contributions were spotted and compiled into a dossier by American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC that conducts opposition research to boost the campaign of Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden. HuffPost independently verified the records of the contributions.

American Bridge 21st Century found 30 extremist donors giving money directly to the Trump reelection campaign or to one of its closely affiliated political action committees, including the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory. Overall, the extremists’ donations added up to more than $120,000 dating back to 2015, including about $50,000 given to Trump’s 2020 bid.

News of the scope of these contributions comes less than two weeks before Election Day, and after four years of a presidency during which Trump himself has repeatedly promoted or condoned far-right extremists, while his administration has pursued horrifying white nationalist policies, like the forced separation of immigrant children from their parents.

Just this week, yet another White House official, this time deputy communications director Julia Hahn, was exposed as having deep ties to white supremacists.

“Any white supremacist would be proud of the way Donald Trump has run his White House and campaign,” Kyle Morse, a spokesperson for American Bridge 21st Century, told HuffPost. “That’s why they are forking over cash hand over fist to reelect the most openly racist president in modern history.”

Here are some of the more egregious examples of extremists giving money to the president’s reelection campaign.

Morris Gulett

Gulett is a well-known neo-Nazi leader in Louisiana who was affiliated with the violent white supremacist group Aryan Nations. He practices Christian Identity — a virulently racist and anti-Semitic religion — and delivers sermons online that he ends by throwing up a Nazi salute.

Gulett once stated that he would celebrate Black History Month “when every negro becomes just that — history.” He has donated nearly $2,000 to the Trump campaign since 2017, including nearly $700 in 2020, most recently giving money in August.

The Forward first reported about Gulett’s contributions in 2018. The Trump campaign did not reply to the Forward’s request for comment at that time.

This past August, when the news site Popular Information wrote about Gulett’s continued donations, the campaign also did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael Masters

Masters used to be the leader of a Virginia chapter of the Council of Conservative Citizens, a well-known white supremacist group. He has also written for multiple explicitly white supremacist publications, including American Renaissance, VDARE and The Social Contract.

In an article published on American Renaissance, he wrote that immigration of non-white people into the U.S. could ultimately mean that “those whose ancestry derives from Nordic and Alpine subraces of Europe will have ceased to exist as a cohesive identity.”

As a prologue to that same article, Masters quoted a passage from the neo-fascist novel “Camp of the Saints” that expresses an even cruder version of the same racist sentiment.