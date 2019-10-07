The Worst Thing You Can Say Around Your Kids Isn't A Swear Word, It's This

What’s the worst thing you can say in front of your kids?

Perhaps it’s the accidental “shit” when you stub your toe, or a “crap” when the car won’t start. Or even the nonsensical “bollocking-shitballs” when you spill a mug of tea all over the kitchen floor and the cat (don’t worry, he’s fine).

This seems to be the case in Danny Dyer’s house. The celebrity dad, well known for his use of fragrant language, said his kids – Sunnie, 12, and Artie, five – have had enough of his swearing at home and regularly tell him off.

“I’ve got to get it out of my system,” the EastEnders star said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I can’t do it at work and they (my kids) pull me on it. They’ll go ‘Dad, you’re swearing again!’”

But, in my house, it’s not the ‘F’ word that’ll get my kids to gasp out loud – though admittedly, when one sneaks out, that does happen – but a quieter, more insidious phrase.

The ultimate swear-bomb for us is “shut up”. And if it’s ever heard, or uttered, it’s met with a deathly, shocked silence.