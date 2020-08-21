Here’s The Yacht The Indicted ‘Build The Wall’ Founder Bought With Stolen Money

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Steven Bannon was arrested Thursday along with three others ― Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea ― and charged with using money from a border wall fundraiser for personal expenses.

One of those expenses: a very expensive yacht!

Kolfage’s fundraiser, “We Built the Wall” — which Donald Trump Jr. praised in 2018 as “private enterprise at its finest” — promised to use 100% of donations to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, Kolfage used some of the funds to buy a private yacht, among other things.

The indictment describes the yacht as a “2019 Jupiter Marine” boat named “Warfighter.” Photos and videos of a pleasure craft with the same name feature heavily on Kolfage’s Instagram account and surfaced on social media shortly after the group was arrested.