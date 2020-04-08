Indigenous Singer Thelma Plum Has Recovered From Coronavirus

Don Arnold via Getty Images Singer Thelma Plum is now coronavirus-free (pictured here in December 2019)

Indigenous Australian musician Thelma Plum has confirmed she’s now coronavirus-free after testing positive for Covid-19 last month. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer thanked her fans for their support through what’s been “a real tough time”.

“Just wanna say a huge thank you to everyone who has reached out and kept me in their thoughts,” she wrote. “I am now Coronavirus free and starting to feel like myself again. It’s been a real tough time and my heart is breaking for anyone struggling rn. Stay safe everyone and enjoy this pic of my family dog.”

Given public gatherings are not permitted during the pandemic, Thelma has announced her Homecoming Queen tour will now take place in November. In March the singer revealed she was being treated at the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Uni after testing positive. “I just wanna let everyone know that unfortunately yesterday morning I was informed my test for Covid-19 came back positive,” she wrote at the time. “Tbh I don’t even really know where to begin, what a wild ride this last month has been for the world. All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people.”