'There May Be Deaths' – No-Deal Brexit Warning From Chief Medical Officer Is Starkest Yet

People could die as a result of a no-deal Brexit, the outgoing Chief Medical Officer for England has said, in the starkest warning yet about the consequences of crashing out of the EU on October 31.

Professor Dame Sally Davies said it cannot be guaranteed that there will be no medical shortages if the UK fails to reach an agreement with Brussels by the end of the month.

Last week, NHS Wales unveiled a so-called “Brexit Warehouse” to store around 1,000 extra products including medical gloves, needles and dressings at a cost of about £5 million, PA Media reports.

Dame Sally told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday: “The health service and everyone has worked very hard to prepare.

“But I say what I’ve said before – that we cannot guarantee that there will not be shortages, not only in medicines but technology and gadgets and things.

“And there may be deaths, we can’t guarantee there won’t.”

Pressed whether lives are at risk, she replied firmly: “They are at risk.”