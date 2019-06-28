Theresa May And Vladimir Putin's Handshake Could Be The Most Awkward Thing Ever

Theresa May began her meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan with an awkward handshake. The pair grasped hands but did not smile before sitting down to begin their talks, which took place during the meeting of world leaders in Osaka. May used the face-to-face session to tell Putin “there cannot be a normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia stops the irresponsible and destabilising activity,” Downing Street said. She said: “the use of a deadly nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury formed part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour and was a truly despicable act that led to the death of a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess.” The prime minister was also clear with Putin that that the UK has irrefutable evidence that Russia was behind the attack. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Flipboard CLOSE “She said that this behaviour could never be repeated and that the UK wants to see the two individuals responsible brought to justice,” Downing St said. “The prime minister said the UK would continue to unequivocally defend liberal democracy and protect the human rights and equality of all groups, including LGBT people.”

PA Wire/PA Images There was little warmth on display between the two leaders.

Her comments came after Putin told the Financial Times that the Salisbury nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, last year “wasn’t worth five pounds”. Ahead of the meeting, the PM said her decision to hold talks with Mr Putin did not mean a return to “business as usual” with Russia. The Russian president dismissed the Salisbury incident as “fuss about spies and counter-spies” that was “not worth serious interstate relations” and said “traitors must be punished”. The UK believes Moscow’s GRU military intelligence agency was behind the Salisbury attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

PA Wire/PA Images The Russian president earlier dismissed the Salisbury incident as 'fuss about spies and counter-spies'.

Both survived the poison in Salisbury but in July 2018 Dawn Sturgess died after coming into contact with Novichok which is believed to have been in a perfume bottle. Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service believe there is sufficient evidence to charge two Russians - known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - with offences including conspiracy to murder over the attack on the Skripals. Online investigation group Belingcat said Boshirov is actually the highly decorated Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga, and Petrov is a military doctor called Alexander Mishkin. The issue is looming large over the talks between the prime minister and Putin, despite the Russian leader’s attempt to dismiss the incident.

PA Wire/PA Images May told reporters that the meeting gave her the chance to deliver a 'very clear message, leader to leader'.