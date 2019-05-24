Theresa May Announces Resignation With 'Deep Regret' At Failure To Deliver Brexit

Theresa May has announced she will resign as UK Conservative Party leader on June 7, following a furious backlash to her last-ditch Brexit plan.

Speaking in Downing Street on Friday morning, May said: “I have done my best.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” she said.

Her voice cracked with emotion as she said it had been the “honour of my life” to serve “the country that I love” for the last three years.

May will remain as prime minister while the party holds a leadership contest beginning on June 10.

Party chairman Brandon Lewis said May’s successor is expected to be announced by mid-July.

The new prime minister will then have just over three months until the UK is set to leave the EU on October 31.

May was finally ousted by her party following a cabinet revolt over her decision to offer MPs a vote on whether to hold a second referendum.

Jeremy Corbyn said May was “right” to resign and said whoever replaced her must call an “immediate” general election.

Boris Johnson, the Brexiteer former foreign secretary, is currently seen as the frontrunner to replace her.