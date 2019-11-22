16 Little Things Happy Couples Do For Each Other Every Night

After working all day , taking care of the kids or tending to other responsibilities, couples are often left feeling totally wiped out . So any little way they can make each other’s nights calmer and smoother is very much appreciated.

We asked readers to share the thoughtful things their partners do that make their evenings that much better. Read what they had to say below, then consider incorporating a few of these into your own nighttime routine.

Interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

1. They set the coffee maker so it’s ready to go in the morning.

“Every night, my husband gets the coffee pot ready and sets it up to brew for the morning so it’s ready when we wake up. He then tops it off by going downstairs in the morning when the alarm goes off and brings me back a mug of fresh-brewed coffee to wake up to!” — Stacey P.

2. They make dinner for their partner — and do the dishes.

“In the evening, after we both have had a long day — him 8 to 10 hours on his feet as an airplane mechanic — he makes us dinner so I can spend extra time with our son. He then cleans up without complaining.” — Maggie K.

3. They take after-dinner walks together.

“I love to go for evening walks after dinner. My husband is always willing to go with me and says that he is ‘taking me for my walk.’” — Amy R.

4. They fill up the bedside water jug and set the thermostat.

“I usually get into bed earlier than Amit, as I have an early start every day. When he comes in to sleep, he brings a jug of water and always checks the thermostat and adjusts the temperature to my liking.” — Aditya Madiraju

5. They give foot massages.

“Every night, I take a shower while my boyfriend lies in bed and watches TV. Sometimes, he’ll come in the bathroom and just stand there so I can talk to him about my day. Other times, he stays in bed until I’m done and come join him. But every single time, no matter what, he waits for me to bring him lotion so he can rub my feet. It’s the very best way to relax.” — Stella M.

6. They prep lunches for the next day so their partner doesn’t have to.

“My fiance makes my lunch every night before we go to bed so I have something to take the next day for work. My job is pretty stressful so it’s nice that he’s thinking ahead to alleviate the stress of what I’m going to eat. I don’t have time to run out and get something during the workday. I may be having a horrible day at work, but when I do sit down to eat, it makes me smile that he thought of me and loves me.” — Courtney W.