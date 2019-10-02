10 Things Nurses Would Never Keep In Their Medicine Cupboard

Medical experts say yes. We surveyed nurses to get their take on what they would never keep in their own medicine cabinets and why you shouldn’t either. Their answers may surprise you.

Some items in your medicine cabinet are staples that belong there , like a first aid kit, tweezers and eye drops. But are there some items that shouldn’t be stored in your bathroom cupboard?

“Repeated use of expired makeup, especially foundation and eyeliners, can cause infection,” said Sandy Cayo, a clinical assistant professor of nursing at New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing. She added that with every use of expired makeup, “you increase the chances of bacterial growth —and in turn breakouts and infections.”

Your makeup products should have an expiration date listed on the packaging, but in the event that they don’t, here is a roughguideline as to how long things should last:

Mascara: three months to six months





Eyeliner: six months to one year





Foundation: two years





Lipstick: two years





Blush, eye shadow, face powders: one year to two years





Natural, preservative-free cosmetics: three months to six months



2. Narcotics

Any drug that you don’t want into the hands of kids or home guests should be stored somewhere more secure than a medicine cabinet, said Teri Dreher, a registered nurse and owner ofNShore Patient Advocates in Chicago.

Dreher said narcotics, in particular, should be under lock and key, or safely hidden. (Examples of these include medications like codeine and oxycodone.) And when they’re no longer needed, they should be disposed of at special boxes at pharmacies or police stations.

“There is a nationwide opioid epidemic and you can never be more careful that narcotics do not end up in the wrong hands,” Dreher explained.

It’s also a good idea to get rid of any narcotics that are expired and you no longer need. “If you have been treated for an injury or a surgery and were prescribed narcotics but didn’t use them all, they should be properly disposed,” explained Ashley Cook, the patient safety manager atAvista Adventist Hospital in Louisville Colorado.

3. Medications

Not storing your medications in a medicine cabinet may sound counterintuitive, but Gail Trauco, a patient advocate and CEO of medical retail store The PharmaKon LLC in Atlanta, doesn’t recommend keeping them there.

“All medications have [expiration] dates and temperature storage requirements,” Trauco said, adding that it can be challenging to read what’s on labels as they fade in a medicine cabinet.

Crystal Polson, a nurse practitioner and founder of patient advocacy blogPrudent Patient, pointed out that bathroom conditions can degrade what’s outside and inside medicine containers. “Many medications are sensitive to heat and moisture from your shower, bath or sink. They can break down from the humidity or become less potent due to the change in temperature,” she said.

Polson said it’s best to store your medications in a cool, dry place. “If there are young children around, be sure to keep drugs in a locked box or cabinet,” she added.

4. Retinol and vitamin C-based products

Skin care products that contain retinol should never be stored in a medicine cabinet, Trauco said. Light, air and heat alter the chemical structure of retinol, limiting its efficacy. And the same goes with vitamin C-infused products.

“Skin care products filled with vitamin C are very popular,” Trauco said. “Unfortunately, heat reduces its potency, so store those serums and moisturizers someplace else, away from heat and light.”

5. Emergency medications

Tiffany Parker, an emergency nurse in Jacksonville, North Carolina, said to keep the following out of your medicine cabinet:EpiPens, sublingual nitroglycerine tablets, rescue inhalers, insulin, glucose tablets, and blood glucose level measuring supplies for diabetics.

“Those should never be left in the medicine cabinet because there is a potential to forget and leave the house without them,” Parker explained.

She recommended keeping these items in a purse or an easily carried “go bag” so you are never without these lifesaving supplies. (Just don’t leave them in a hot car or somewhere that puts them at risk.)

6. Your toothbrush