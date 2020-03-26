Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Mobile photo shows few people standing in front of the Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia, March 25, 2020.

At least 2,400 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 12 people have died.

New South Wales has the highest statistic at 1,219 cases and recorded 211 news cases in the past 24 hours to 8am Thursday.

Victoria has at least 520 cases. There are at least 443 in QLD, 170 in WA, 170 in South Australia, 39 in the ACT, 36 in Tasmania and six in the NT.

More than 162,000 people have been tested in Australia.

The virus has killed more than 20,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace. Australia has tightened restrictions across the country, including limiting the size of weddings and funerals, and closing non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants and cinemas.

Death Toll Rises To 12

The number of deaths increased to 12 after three people in their 70s succumbed to COVID-19 in Victoria overnight.

Queensland recorded its first Covid-19 death after a 68-year-old man passed away in hospital after being infected while on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The ABC reports Toowoomba man Garry Kirstenfeldt and his wife were allowed to get off the ship and travel home to Queensland when it docked in Sydney last week.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed the third death to media at a Melbourne press conference on Thursday.

“I do not want to give the impression that if you’re over 70 with no medical condition at all, that you are not at risk of dying or needing intensive care because that is certainly the case,” said Sutton.

“The older that you get, especially over 60-65 years of age, the greater the risk of severe illness. As I say, you can be over 70 with no preexisting conditions and to be absolutely a risk.”