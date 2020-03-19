Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images People pass signs for a COVID -19 Clinic at St Vincent's hospital on March 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Coronavirus is dominating the headlines as the number of cases surge each day.

At least 565 people in Australia have tested positive for COVID-19, while six people have died. There have been 111 new cases since 6.30am Wednesday.

The virus has killed more than 8,200 people worldwide with infections reaching the 200,000 mark.

Here are the latest updates out of Australia:

1. Qantas Temporarily Stands Down 20,000 Staff

Australia’s flagship airline said it was temporarily laying off 20,000 employees, about two thirds of its workforce, as it suspended all international flights and slashed domestic services by almost two thirds until at least the end of May.

Qantas, like other airlines around the world, has been severely impacted as several countries have closed national borders to try halt the spread of coronavirus.

“Sadly there’s no work for most of our people,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said, adding that it was inevitable some staff would have to take unpaid leave.

“They will maintain their jobs and they will have an opportunity to come back to Qantas.”

Although there could be an opportunity for Qantas staff to work at Woolworths until Qantas is back in the air.

Joyce said Brad Banducci, the chief executive of Woolworths, contacted him earlier in the week about the possibility of a staff secondment.

“With all of the demand in supermarkets right now it is a good opportunity for our people,” Joyce told reporters.