This Dog Learned To 'Speak' And Says Exactly What You'd Expect A Dog To Say

Christina Hunger is using her expertise as a speech-language pathologist to teach her dog Stella how to “talk” to humans.

Stella, who lives in San Diego , US, with her owner, knows how to communicate 29 different words and even some sentences. She does so by pressing on a panel of buttons that are programmed to say individual words or phrases.

“She definitely says ‘outside’ the most. She absolutely loves being outside,” Hunger said in an interview with CNN.

In one video, when Stella heard noises outside that she was desperate to investigate, she repeatedly pushed the “Look” button, then “come” and “outside” to form this absolutely dog-like sentence: “Look, look, look, look, look, look, look, look, look! Come outside!”