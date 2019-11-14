This Is Your Body On The Flu

’Tis the season for turkey trots, Black Friday sales and fighting over the last piece of pumpkin pie. Oh, and the flu.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3% to 11% of people in the US have to deal with the flu each year, with an average of 8% getting sick. And while the flu vaccine is a must, it still only reduces your flu risk by 40% to 60%, meaning it’s not a complete safeguard depending on your health, age and the type of flu virus you contract. (If you do contract the flu after you’ve gotten a flu shot, the vaccine will lessen the severity of symptoms and help prevent against flu-related complications like pneumonia. So it’s still important to get it.)

Here, flu experts share what happens once you’re exposed to the flu including why it triggers some of those unpleasant symptoms like fevers, aches and chills. Read on to learn, plus get some guidance on how to stay as protected as possible this flu season.

First, the flu has to find a way to get into your body

Simply being in the house with someone who has the flu won’t get you sick, but it can definitely increase your risk factor if you’re not practicing proper hand-washing hygiene.

“The virus has to find a way to get into either your nose or mouth,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “It’s usually transmitted from person to person through coughing, sneezing, or mucus or saliva that might be on someone’s hands. It can also be transmitted from common surfaces that people may touch. They may have wiped their nose and then touched their hands before putting it on a surface or may have sneezed on the surface.”

Your eyes and ears may be access sites as well, but Adalja said these are far less common entry points, so make sure you wash your hands often and well during flu season to prevent the virus from infecting you to begin with.

You won’t have symptoms right away once the virus enters your system

Once the virus enters your nose or mouth through direct contact (like being sneezed on, yuck) or indirect (such as using a towel shortly after an infected person has previously used it) the virus will make its way to your immune system, but this won’t happen immediately.

“Once the flu gets into your body, it will set up shop and cause the same infection in you,” said Aaron Glatt, chairman of infectious diseases and hospital epidemiologist at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Hewlett, New York. “The incubation period is about one to four days. On average two days, but it is still a highly contagious disease during this time.”

This means that you could be asymptomatic for a day or two but very much able to spread the flu to others without even knowing it.