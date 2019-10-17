This Is Your Body On Vaping

By now, you’ve probably read a horror story or two about vaping. It’s in the news every day ― you can’t miss it.

People ― mostly teens who’ve frequently used e-cigarettes ― are ending up in the hospital in a fight for their lives. One boy’s lungs were so damaged that doctors said they looked like those of a 70-year-old who’d smoked his entire life. Another teen’s e-cigarette exploded in his mouth, shattering his jaw. One 17-year-old unexpectedly died after developing a severe respiratory illness linked to vaping. And overall, there have been more than 25 deaths and 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The small USB-like devices were so well-marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes that it’s no wonder people scooped them up in droves. Now, people are hooked and paying a scary price for it.

Medical researchers are hustling to understand exactly what happens to the body when it’s exposed to e-cigarettes and why people are getting so sick. “Our understanding of the exact biology that is happening in the disease is still in its very early phases,” said Angela Rogers, a pulmonologist at the Stanford Chest Clinic.

Here’s what we know so far about how vaping affects your body and brain:

You feel the buzz.

Let’s start with what attracts so many people to vaping in the first place: the buzz. Both nicotine and marijuana-based e-cigarettes can make you feel good, as they release yummy chemicals in your brain (think dopamine and serotonin). This causes people to feel a pleasurable high.

Quick point: if you’re vaping something with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, the high you get will be more intense than the buzz you get from nicotine, naturally.

You crave more.

Vaping isn’t really a one-and-done sort of deal. Nicotine alone is extremely addictive ― it’s the third-most addictive substance after heroin and cocaine, according to health experts. Put it into an e-cigarette and it’s even more addictive.

That’s because the newer vaping products are “engineered to easily deliver more nicotine to the brain, faster, with less harshness,” said Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a pediatric physician with Stanford University and the founder and director of the Tobacco Prevention Toolkit.

This is especially true for young people, whose brains are still developing and remain very vulnerable to nicotine exposure. “Given that brain development continues until the age of about 25, youth are significantly more likely to become addicted to nicotine than are adults,” Halpern-Felsher said.

Nicotine is far more addictive than THC, but the same principle applies to weed-based vaping products. The more you use it, the more you may crave it.