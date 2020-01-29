ENTERTAINMENT
Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Left Speechless After 80-Year-Old Guest Holds Nothing Back In Sex Discussion

Let's just say "a whole tube of KY jelly" and "saddle sore" both get a mention.

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left pretty much speechless in Tuesday’s show after an 80-year-old guest spared no detail about her sex life.

Phil and Holly were interviewing Iris Jones, who recently made headlines with her plans to marry her 35-year-old boyfriend, Mohamed Irbriham.

During the segment – titled “My Egyptian Toyboy Isn’t After My Money” – Iris went into graphic detail as she described the first time she and Mohamed had sex, and Phil and Holly reacted exactly as you’d expect.

“[It was] pretty rough,” she recalled. “Nobody had been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.”

Phillip and Holly's faces said it all

Iris continued: “Anyway, can I say… we used a whole tube of KY jelly. And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it!

“Anyway, we got over that. We got over that.”

The 80-year-old went on to say that “sex is not the important thing” in her relationship, noting she doesn’t care to share a bed with her younger man because he moves around too much in his sleep. 

To say we're obsessed would be an understatement

The clip was swiftly posted on social media, reaching more than 70,000 views in just a few hours, and being dubbed the “greatest TV moment of the year”:

Last week, Holly and Phil were left struggling to compose themselves in similar fashion, over an unfortunately-named medical expert during a discussion about vaginal treatments.

This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV.

