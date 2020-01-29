This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left pretty much speechless in Tuesday’s show after an 80-year-old guest spared no detail about her sex life.

Phil and Holly were interviewing Iris Jones, who recently made headlines with her plans to marry her 35-year-old boyfriend, Mohamed Irbriham.

During the segment – titled “My Egyptian Toyboy Isn’t After My Money” – Iris went into graphic detail as she described the first time she and Mohamed had sex, and Phil and Holly reacted exactly as you’d expect.

“[It was] pretty rough,” she recalled. “Nobody had been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.”