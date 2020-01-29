This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left pretty much speechless in Tuesday’s show after an 80-year-old guest spared no detail about her sex life.
Phil and Holly were interviewing Iris Jones, who recently made headlines with her plans to marry her 35-year-old boyfriend, Mohamed Irbriham.
During the segment – titled “My Egyptian Toyboy Isn’t After My Money” – Iris went into graphic detail as she described the first time she and Mohamed had sex, and Phil and Holly reacted exactly as you’d expect.
“[It was] pretty rough,” she recalled. “Nobody had been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.”
Iris continued: “Anyway, can I say… we used a whole tube of KY jelly. And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it!
“Anyway, we got over that. We got over that.”
The 80-year-old went on to say that “sex is not the important thing” in her relationship, noting she doesn’t care to share a bed with her younger man because he moves around too much in his sleep.
The clip was swiftly posted on social media, reaching more than 70,000 views in just a few hours, and being dubbed the “greatest TV moment of the year”:
Last week, Holly and Phil were left struggling to compose themselves in similar fashion, over an unfortunately-named medical expert during a discussion about vaginal treatments.
This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV.