The UK’s ’This Morning’ viewers got a lot more than they bargained for when they tuned into the first show of the week, when a nudist revealed a little more than was probably intended.

During Monday’s live broadcast, roving reporter Josie Gibson paid a visit to a naturist site, interviewing various guests in a feature that was, obviously, absolutely jam-packed with innuendo.

Later in the show, Josie even got in on the fun, presenting a competition segment while seemingly in the buff herself.