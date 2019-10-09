Thomas Markle is speaking out about publishing a private letter earlier this year that was written by his daughter, Meghan Markle, in 2018.

The former lighting director, who is estranged from his daughter, defended his actions and says he released “parts” of the five-page letter after the Duchess of Sussex’s friends came forward to defend her in an anonymous testimonial published in People in February. In the spread, Meghan’s friends said that he’d never attempted to make amends or reach out.

“I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan’s friends in People magazine. I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful,” Thomas told the Mail on Sunday over the weekend. “The letter didn’t seem loving to me. I found it hurtful.”

“The letter was presented in a way that vilified me and wasn’t true,” he added. “It was presented as her reaching out and writing a loving letter in the hope of healing the rift, but the letter isn’t like that at all.”

Thomas, who told the Mail that he’d repeatedly tried to reach out to his daughter after the royal wedding in May 2018, said he’d hoped the letter would be an “olive branch” and a “pathway to reconciliation.”