Thousands Protest In Mauritius After Oil Spill, Dozens Of Dead Dolphins

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Honking and drumming, tens of thousands of people protested Saturday in Mauritius over the government’s slow response to an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days. Outraged over the Indian Ocean island nation’s worst environmental disaster in years, protesters displayed signs such as “You have no shame” and “I’ve seen better Cabinets at IKEA.” “Inaction,” one protester scrawled on an inflatable dolphin held above the crowd.

Beekash Roopun/L'express Maurice via AP Tens of thousands of people protest in Port Louis, Mauritius, Saturday Aug. 29, 2020, over the government's slow response to an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins . (Beekash Roopun/L'express Maurice via AP)

They marched peacefully through the capital, Port Louis, a month after the ship struck a coral reef a mile offshore. It later cracked under the pounding surf and spilled around 1,000 tons of fuel oil into fragile marine areas. “It’s clear we are at a turning point in the history of our country,” a commentary in the Le Mauricien newspaper said, as residents said the demonstration could politicize a broader section of the population. Addressing the crowd in Port Louis, some speakers called for top officials to step down. There was no immediate government comment. Other protests were reported outside the Mauritius High Commission in London and in Paris and Perth, Australia. “I’d be surprised if it’s not close to 100,000” people who attended the march, local writer Khalil Cassimally said. Public demonstrations aren’t common in Mauritius, but “one of the things that really binds people together is the sea,” he said. “It’s one of the jewels of this country, and everyone feels very passionately about this.”

Gwendoline Defente, EMAE via AP This photo provided by the French Army shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Tuesday Aug.11, 2020.

Another protest is planned on Sept. 12 in Mahebourg, one of the most affected coastal villages, Cassimally said. Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel. Authorities on Friday said at least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore but it’s not yet clear what killed them. The government said no fuel oil was found in two necropsies so far and called the deaths a “sad coincidence.”

BEEKASH ROOPUN via Getty Images A boy touches the carcass of melon-headed whale -- a member of the dolphin family -- at the beach in Grand Sable, Mauritius, on August 26, 2020.