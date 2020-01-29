TI Asks Daughters For Forgiveness After Kobe Bryant's Death: 'I Love You To No End'

Rapper TI appears to have been inspired by the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, and took to Instagram to show his family how much he loves them.

Earlier this week, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., who goes professionally by TI, wrote an emotional post to his daughter Deyjah Harris and stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, amid Instagram posts remembering Bryant and recognising other members of his family.

“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I’m so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you’ll ever know,” he wrote, before asking them for forgiveness “for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us.”