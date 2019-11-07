T.I. Escorts His Daughter To The Gynecologist Every Year To Check If Her Hymen Is Intact

Rapper T.I. proudly admitted on a podcast this week that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist every year to ensure she’s still a virgin.

The father of six told “Ladies Like Us” podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist after her birthday every year to check that her hymen is still intact. T.I. told Mandi and Moham that he does this to protect his daughter.

“I think that most kids, man, in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” he said.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., shares Harris with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, who stars alongside T.I. in their reality TV show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” The couple have three children together, in addition to four other children from past relationships.

When Mandi and Moham asked if T.I. has had the sex talk with any of his daughters, he said he’s done way more than just talk.

“This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” the rapper said. “And yes, not only have we had the [sex] conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Mandi and Moham both began laughing, with one jokingly crying out: “Somebody check on Deyjah, she’s a prisoner!”