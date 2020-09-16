Tia Mowry Shares A Racist Experience She Had That Kept Her Off Of A Magazine Cover

Tia Mowry-Hardrict emotionally opened up to her fans about an experience she had with racism when her show “Sister, Sister” was on air, and how she wishes she had spoken up for herself.

During a video conversation with ET Online’s “Unfiltered” about life, beauty tips and challenges she has faced, the actor began crying as she shared a specific moment of discrimination that she experienced along with her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

“It was around ‘Sister, Sister’ days. The show was extremely popular. We were beating — like in the ratings — ‘Friends’ around that time,” Mowry-Hardrict said in the video, which was posted to ET Online’s YouTube channel. “My sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular magazine at the time. It was a teenage magazine. We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”

Through tears, the 42-year-old added that the incident still affects her even now as an adult.

“How someone could demean your value because of the color of your skin — I will never forget that. I will never forget where I was,” she said. “And I wish I would have spoke up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would’ve had the courage to speak out and say that that wasn’t right.”