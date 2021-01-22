Joe Exotic Of 'Tiger King' Believes He Was 'Too Gay' To Receive Trump Pardon

Joe Exotic offered a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump this week after he failed to secure a presidential pardon. The star of the Netflix series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ is serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of plotting to murder longtime rival and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as violating federal wildlife laws. The former zookeeper was said to have been so confident he’d be included on Trump’s clemency list that his legal team had ordered a limousine to retrieve him from a Fort Worth prison. But when Trump issued 144 pardons and commutations just hours before his term ended Wednesday, Exotic ― whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage ― was not included. The 57-year-old expressed his frustrations on Twitter, implying that his sexuality may have played a factor in the former president’s decision. “I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Referencing a meme shared by Donald Trump Jr. in March that showed his father’s head superimposed on Exotic’s mugshot, he added, “Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”

I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021

On Thursday, Exotic spoke further about his case on Twitter. “For the record, all I ever asked for was the truth and evidence to be told in my defense,” he wrote. Noting that the limousine and other vehicles that had reportedly been secured for his release were “not my idea nor did I rent them,” he added, “Now can we please concentrate on exposing the corruption and what they really did to me was wrong.”

For the record, all I ever asked for was the truth and evidence to be told in my defense. All the big stuff limos, jets and busses was not my idea nor did I rent them. Now can we please concentrate on exposing the corruption and what they really did to me was wrong... pic.twitter.com/9xdzjHIglP — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 21, 2021