Netflix Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's new documentary series "Tiger King."

Trying to describe Netflix’s new documentary series “Tiger King” is like trying to describe a fever dream. At its centre is a magnetic, mulleted, meth-using gay polygamist zoo owner/country singer/wannabe politician who’s now in jail for his involvement in a muder-for-hire plot. But as anyone who’s watched even the first episode knows, coming to terms with Joe Exotic is only the beginning of the wild, disarming, nearly hallucinatory experience of watching the series. That’s the show’s starting point. Each character is more outlandish and corrupt than the last. There’s Joe Exotic’s sworn rival, an animal rights activist and eccentric in her own right who says she became friends with cats because she had no friends of her own, and whose second husband disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

There’s another exotic animal wrangler, a white man with a long ponytail who adopts an Indian name and has eight girlfriends, all much younger women who came to work for him. (And who’s apparently still leading safari tours during the current pandemic.) There are Joe Exotic’s two husbands, one of whom is interviewed shirtless, speaking slowly as the camera pans over his few remaining teeth. There are the loyal zoo employees who continue to serve even as staff limbs are lost to the caged animals. There’s a drug dealer who used to cut open snakes to more easily transport cocaine. If this were a work of fiction, no one would believe it.

We watch TV to be transported from our lives. Sometimes we want recognition, representation — to see stories like ours in another person’s life. But at other times, and especially at times of stress, escapism can be our most valuable tool. Getting lost in a different world, one that allows us to forget about what’s going on in our own, is something many of us need very badly right now. Not surprisingly, video streaming numbers have increased since we’ve all started practicing social distancing. Some of us are stuck at home, bored and anxious, and likely developing some cabin fever, and as a result, we need ways to fill our time. We need good TV now more than ever. And it’s extremely hard to think of another world as painstakingly defined, as engrossing, as morally dubious, as wild as this one. “Game of Thrones” and its complicated hierarchies and political machinations; the bizarre, cult-like courtship patterns and undeniable darkness of “Love is Blind,” the dystopian landscapes of “Black Mirror”? None of them can compete with the utter chaos of the warring personality cults of the midwestern exotic animal community.