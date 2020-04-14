Tiger King Star Reveals 'Pure Evil' Joe Exotic Story That Wasn't In The Show

Rick Kirkham says some of the worst behaviours of Tiger King star Joe Exotic weren’t even mentioned in the hit Netflix series. Before Tiger King, Rick had been working on his own reality TV show about Joe Exotic which never came to fruition after a suspicious blaze destroyed the footage ― a fire he believes was set by Joe Exotic himself.

Now, in a series of interviews released over the weekend, Rick has spoken out about some things that didn’t make it into the Netflix show. “I witnessed him shoot and kill two tigers for no reason whatsoever, just because he was pissed off at them,” Rick told the Daily Beast.

Netflix Rick Kirkham, left, is revealing some of Tiger King star Joe Exotic's worst behaviours

Rick said one tiger tried to attack Joe inside a cage. “So he said, ‘Hey Rick, watch this! Shoot this,’ and I videotaped him shooting one right in the head,” he alleged. “The other one was, Joe had been in surgery and tried to wake up early, and he was so scared of one of the tigers that he shot and killed the thing.” Rick also said that when Joe was in a bad mood, he’d kick a chicken into a tiger cage just to watch it get mauled. “That was just the kind of guy he was,” he told the Daily Beast. “He enjoyed seeing people and animals hurt. He enjoyed it. He got off on it.” Rick branded Exotic “pure evil” and said he can’t believe people could watch the show and have any sympathy for him. He also told E! that tigers and chickens weren’t Joe’s only victims, claiming he allegedly once promised a woman he’d care for her horse and let it use his pasture.

Netflix Joe Exotic as seen in one of his music videos