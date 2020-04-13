Tiger King's Joe Exotic ‘Would Seek Revenge’ If He Was Freed From Prison, Says Producer Rick Kirkham

Tiger King star Joe Exotic would seek “revenge” if he was released from prison, his former TV producer has claimed. Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – is serving 22 years for plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin killed. The seven-part Netflix documentary series tells the story of the eccentric wildlife breeder and Oklahoma zoo owner before his arrest.

Courtesy of NETFLIX Tiger King's Joe Exotic

TV producer Rick Kirkham, who now lives in Norway, said Exotic would be unable to “forgive and forget” if he was freed early. Speaking during an interview with All Things Live, he said: “He is where he belongs… because I am telling you, when he gets out he is going to go for revenge. “Joe Exotic is not the kind of guy who, if he got out today, would forgive and forget and move on.

“This is the kind of guy that’s going to get some payback and all of us who know him know that personality within him. “He would not just come out and go, ‘Hey, I’m a new man’. He would come out and he would go for revenge.”

Netflix Rick Kirkham