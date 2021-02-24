Tiger Woods Injured, Hospitalised Following Car Crash

The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. local time on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes and involved only Woods’ vehicle, which sustained major damage.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said the star suffered multiple leg injuries. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he told Gold Digest.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN that Woods suffered “moderate to critical” injuries.

News footage of the crash showed Woods’ vehicle overturned on the side of the road with debris scattered nearby.