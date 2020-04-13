Tim Brooke-Taylor, Goodies Star, Dies From Coronavirus, Aged 79

Comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, aged 79.
His agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19.
“Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.”
His agent continued: “We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.
“He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings. He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent.
“We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to. In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”
Fellow Goodie Graeme Garden was one of the first to pay tribute, describing him as a “funny, sociable, generous man.
“I am terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years,” Graeme said.
“Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.
“He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with.
“Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable.
“His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families.”
Many stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute on Twitter...
Tim began his acting career at Cambridge University where he was president of the famed Footlights performing arts club.
He toured internationally with the Footlights revue in 1964 before finding wider recognition for his work on BBC Radio with I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again.
He moved into TV with At Last The 1948 Show, where he starred alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman.
But it was as one of The Goodies, alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, that he found international fame, earning household name status in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and attracting millions of viewers in its heyday.
He was also a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for over 40 years.