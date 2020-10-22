Man Versus Crocodile Battle As Fisherman Reels In Massive Saltwater Beast

Trent de With Northern Territory fisherman Trent de With reeled in a massive saltie at Timber Creek.

Throwing a line into the Northern Territory’s Victoria River can reel in all sorts of surprises, including a massive man-eating saltwater crocodile.

Trent de With was fishing at Timber Creek, west of Katherine, known for its abundance of barramundi, when he lured a monster croc.

“Check that out,” de With, who manages Rod & Rifle TackleWorld, said as the saltie emerged from the murky water.

“Anyone want to get that back for me?”