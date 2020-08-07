US President Donald Trump stands in a sea of the coronavirus — outside the White House — on Time’s new cover.

“The rising water as a metaphor for chaos in the Trump White House could only end two ways,” artist Tim O’Brien explained of his picture that will grace the cover of the magazine’s August 17 issue.

Trump “survives only to be in the surging waves surrounded by coronavirus, each one a little bomb,” O’Brien added.

Check out the cover here: