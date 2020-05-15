Donald Trump is the screaming cover star of Time’s new issue that explores his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and his push to reopen the economy against the advice of public health experts.

Artist Edel Rodriguez depicted the president as yelling ― with a Stars and Stripes mask on his face, but not over his mouth ― to illustrate the cover for the magazine’s May 25 edition.

“There’s a right way to reopen America. This isn’t it,” reads the headline: