The mess that President Joe Biden inherited from former President Donald Trump is depicted on the new cover of Time.

The front page of the magazine’s February 1 / February 8 double issue shows Biden pensively looking out of a trashed Oval Office’s window, which appears to be surrounded by flames.

Graffiti is scrawled on a curtain and the Resolute Desk, which is buried under documents and fast food cartons.

A telephone lies on the floor, near one of Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” caps and a bullhorn.

The illustration, created by artist Tim O’Brien, is titled “Day One.”

