Two sides of the same lanky heartthrob coin: Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson put their friendship front and center on this week’s ’Saturday Night Live.′ Chalamet’s debut episode as host essentially served as a backdoor pilot for a buddy comedy starring the duo, who appeared together in multiple sketches throughout the night. After the two New Yorkers waxed poetic about celebrating the holidays in the opening monologue ― Davidson’s Staten Island Christmas traditions hilariously contrasted with Chalamet’s upbringing ― they reunited in a sketch called ‘XXL Rap Roundtable’ as two white and heavily face-tatted TikTok rappers. And, before you ask, no, Chalamet didn’t resurrect his high school rap alter ego Lil Timmy Tim much to our disappointment.

Hosted by Ego Nwodim, the panel featured Questlove, Queen Latifah (played by Punkie Johnson) and the rainbow-colored rap duo known as Guaplord (Davidson) and $mokecheddathaassgetta (Chalamet), who recently broke records with their unintelligible new single. The two more than committed to their roles, as they infuriated the esteemed panelists with never-ending screeches of ‘Yeet’ and ‘Skrt,’ citing Fall Out Boy, those Kia commercials with the rapping hamsters and TikTok as their biggest musical influences. While Questlove, whom Chalamet’s character only recognizes from an episode of ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ attempts to bridge the divide by acknowledging that hip-hop is “constantly evolving,” the legendary musician eventually reaches his breaking point. It only takes a few bars into Chalamet and Davidson’s performance of their new song for Questlove to stand up and slap them both before quickly apologizing for the outburst. “No, it’s OK,” Nwodim quips. “It’s what we all wanted to do.”