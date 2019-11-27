Tina Turner Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday With A Joyful Video Message

Music legend Tina Turner celebrated her milestone 80th birthday with a sweet video message to her fans, telling them “I feel good.”

Turner’s official Twitter account shared a video on Tuesday of the rock ‘n’ roll artist telling her fans how she feels about turning 80.

“How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this,” Turner said. “How is this? Oh, well I look great, I feel good.”

Turner continued by noting that she is overcoming “some very serious sicknesses.”

In her 2018 memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story,” the singer revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant and that her husband, Erwin Bach, was the donor, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s like having a second chance at life,” Turner continued in the video. “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”