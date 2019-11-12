On the heels of rapper and actor TI declaring that he takes his 18-year-old daughter to the gynaecologist every year in an effort to confirm she’s still a virgin, the teen seems to be subtly pushing back.
Deyjah Harris has liked several tweets in the past few days that offer strong criticism of her dad, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. One tweet she favorited calls her father’s actions “disgusting, possessive and controlling.”
Over on Instagram, Harris, who goes by princess_of_da_south on that platform, appears not to be following her famous dad, as the gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked noted on Monday. She’s also not following his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.
It’s not clear, however, whether the teen was ever following TI or Tiny on Instagram to begin with.
Last week, TI appeared on the podcast “Ladies Like Us” and told hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that he goes to the gynaecologist with his daughter after her birthday every year to check that her hymen is still intact.
“I think that most kids, man, in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” TI said in an effort to explain that he does this to protect his daughter.
“This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he went on. “And yes, not only have we had the [sex] conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynaecologists to check her hymen.”
The rapper later added that as of his daughter’s 18th birthday, “her hymen is still intact.”
In response to the revelations, the hosts joked that someone should “check on Deyjah, she’s a prisoner!” Mandi and Moham later apologised for how they handled the conversation.
Meanwhile, people on social media were dismayed to hear TI’s remarks, with many accusing him of violating his daughter’s privacy and some calling his behaviour sexist and abusive.
Many people also questioned the rapper’s logic, pointing out that someone can have an intact hymen and still be sexually active, and someone can have a broken hymen despite never having had sex. Planned Parenthood issued a series of tweets saying that virginity is a social construct, and noting some of the other ways a hymen can be stretched or broken.