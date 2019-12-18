The highly anticipated lineup for the Today show in 2020 has been announced, revealing the various names joining previously confirmed hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Vietnamese-Australian presenter Tracy Vo will step into the newsreader role, while Alex Cullen will join as sports presenter and Tim Davies as weather presenter.

Brooke Boney, who is proud of her Indigenous heritage, ﻿will continue her entertainment reporter gig after joining the breakfast program in 2019. “We’ve brought together a team that Australia will love waking up with in 2020,” said Director of Morning Television, Steven Burling.

Instagram/channel9style Tracy Vo (L) and Brooke Boney (R) on the Today show in 2020.

“As one of Perth’s most recognisable news presenters, Tracy will anchor the news bulletins; Tim has resonated with viewers presenting weather on weekends, balancing light hearted segments with the sometimes dire forecasts covering bushfires and weather disasters. “Alex Cullen is a trusted voice on Australian television and we welcome him to TODAY, where his recent fill-in stints have won over viewers. And Brooke will continue the great work of delivering entertainment news and interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars.”

Instagram/Allison Langdon 2020 Today Show hosts Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic.