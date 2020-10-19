Channel 9 'Today' show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon ask presenter Alex Cullen about his croaky voice on TV

The ‘Today’ show’s news and sports presenter Alex Cullen was forced to explain the source of his croaky voice while on air on Monday morning. The television star began a news bulletin about the latest coronavirus figures with an unmissable crackle in his delivery, prompting host Karl Stefanovic to intervene and ask his co-star for an explanation. “Excuse my voice please, folks,” said Alex, to which Stefanovic responded, “Can you explain it because people at home might be concerned about you?”

The presenter explained he had been sanding some freshly painted walls over the weekend and admitted he could have protected his face better from the flying “particles”. “I was breathing it in. I should have worn a mask,” he said. “I do normally but I was in a bit of a rush.” When asked if his throat was sore, Alex admitted, “it is a bit” and that he was “coughing and carrying on on the Saturday night”. “It will come good, don’t worry,” he said, adding that it is not coronavirus. Watch the clip below:

#BREAKING: There have been four new COVID-19 cases and one death in Victoria. #9Todaypic.twitter.com/Vi4fw7LT2A — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 18, 2020

Back in March the breakfast show quarantined 20 staff after 'Today Extra' hosts Belinda Russell and David Campbell interviewed Rita Wilson when she performed at the Channel Nine studio in North Sydney. Rita and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Rita's appearance in the studio.