2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Official Says

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound, a longtime member of the committee, told the outlet. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

He expects the games, which are scheduled to start July 24, will take place in 2021.

There has not yet been an official announcement from the full committee, but Pound expects one soon.