Tokyo Olympics Postponed Until 2021 Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images A woman wearing a face mask walks past the Olympic rings in front of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Updated: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tokyo Olympic Games has been delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said that the Olympics would be rescheduled “to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021” in a bid to protect athletes and fans.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” the statement said.

“Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Ian Chesterman, Vice President of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), commended the ICO for moving quickly.

“We thought there was going to be a four-week wait to find out what was going on. It’s only been a couple of days,” he told ABC Breakfast.

“They have been able to secure the agreement of all parties and such a big effort to organise the games, it takes so many different groups. That’s going to really a big weight off the shoulders of so many athletes around the world and athletes here in Australia, they now have some certainty to work towards next year.”