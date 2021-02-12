Tom Brady Can Barely Walk After Partying, Throwing Trophy At Super Bowl Bash

Tom Brady had himself a day at the Super Bowl victory celebration in Tampa on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another boat ― thankfully it was a completion. (Watch that above.)

And at the end of the flotilla parade ― which sparked concerns for flouting COVID-19 safety precautions ― Brady disembarked a bit wobbly. He walked unsteadily with a smile as a companion held on to him.