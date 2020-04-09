Tom Brady's Swollen Testicle Has Its Moment With Howard Stern

This game ball was no souvenir.

Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told Howard Stern on Wednesday that a sports hernia he suffered in the 2005 season inflated one testicle to the size of an orange and earned him the nickname “Purple Balls.”

“The abdomen wall split open,” the six-time Super Bowl champ said in a long interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” per NESN. “I don’t know all the details. But other than that, [my] testicles — literally, one side was like an orange and then the other side was normal. I was like, ‘Something’s wrong here.’”

Brady didn’t miss a start because of the injury, but his backup didn’t miss a chance to tease him either. Matt Cassel drew crude pictures of Brady with a giant testicle and placed them in his locker every day, the future Hall of Famer said.

“‘Purple Balls’ he’d call me because I got all bruised up,” Brady said. “Man, that [expletive] hurt. That was a really tough injury. There were a few of those over the years.”

Brady also discussed his friendship with President Donald Trump. He said Trump would stand on the sidelines during Patriots games early in the quarterback’s career and call him to play golf in those days. But when Trump asked him to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2016, Brady declined, according to Yahoo.

“Political support is totally different than the support of a friend.” he told Stern, adding later: “There’s zero win in anything in regards to that. It’s politics.”

Brady also admitted to the shock jock that he smoked pot in high school but kept partying to a minimum to avoid disappointing his father, a CBS affiliate reported in the video above.

