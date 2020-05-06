Major Tom to ground control?

Tom Cruise is planning to make an action movie in outer space with Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company, Deadline reported.

“This is real,” longtime showbiz reporter Mike Fleming Jr. wrote, although the entertainment news outlet’s article emphasized the project was “in the early stages of liftoff” and no studio is “in the mix” yet.

The adventure movie, in conjunction with NASA, would be the first narrative feature film to be shot in actual outer space.

Cruise, 57, has been known to risk personal safety for the sake of being a matinee hero. On “Mission: Impossible ― Fallout,” he broke an ankle in a leap from one rooftop to another.