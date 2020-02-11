Tom Hanks And Charlize Theron Win Best Oscars Moment By Sticking Up For ‘Parasite’

It was truly a peach of a moment.

Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and others won the award for the most supportive audience members when they stuck up for the cast and crew of “Parasite” at the 2020 Oscars Sunday night.

The South Korean film made history when it picked up four major trophies at the awards show Sunday night — including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature and Best Picture.

But when Miky Lee, one of the film’s executive producers, took the stage to say a few words after her movie became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture, the lights on the stage dimmed, indicating to the audience that her acceptance speech was being cut for time.

But Lee’s snub didn’t seem to sit well with Hanks, Theron, and Margot Robbie, who began to chant, “Up! Up! Up! Up!” in regards to the stage lights — clearly signaling to the folks running the show that they wanted to hear her speech.