Tom Hanks Calls Out People Not Wearing Masks: 'Don't Be A P***Y'

Tom Hanks is breaking out his “Game of Thrones” shame bell.

During a recent press conference to tout his upcoming Apple TV+ movie “Greyhound,” Hanks was to-the-point when talking about curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said, according to People.

He called “shame” on those who don’t wear masks, bluntly saying, “Don’t be a pussy”:

Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.