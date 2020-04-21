Tom Hanks Details The 'Tougher' Part Of Coronavirus Struggle For Him, Rita Wilson

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Hanks is sharing new details about the coronavirus infection that he and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson, caught last month while he was filming in Australia.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell,” the Academy Award-winning actor said on the National Defense Radio Show last week. “She got absolutely no joy from food for actually the better part of three weeks.”

Later in the show, Hanks said Wilson was “so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”