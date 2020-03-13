Tom Hanks' COVID-19 Trail Revealed

Instagram Tom Hanks has travelled to QLD and NSW hotspots while visiting Australia.

Since Tom Hanks announced he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have contracted COVID-19, authorities have been scrambling to trace the actors’ steps in a bid to curb the spread of infections. The married couple is currently in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital after announcing on Thursday they both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hanks tweeted that he and Wilson had been screened for COVID-19 after feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.” He has since thanked health workers for their care. ″@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he wrote Friday on Instagram. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Hanks arrived in Australia on January 26 to start work on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film and had been seen at many tourist hotspots across Queensland and New South Wales. Sources close to the situation on the Gold Coast say that Hanks and Wilson were staying at luxury hotel Peppers Broadbeach, a resort that had reported cases of the virus in late January. “He was there when four guests were positive,” a source told HuffPost Australia. “He was shifted quickly and secretly as soon as his team found out, but those involved even then were concerned it was far too late.”

﻿Yahoo Lifestyle Australia said the five-star hotel was reportedly host to a tourist group including Chinese nationals who became the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Queensland. As of Friday, Queensland had 17 confirmed cases of the virus while the total toll in Australia was at 126.

Peppers’ parent company, Accor said, it was continuing to monitor the situation closely. “In regards to COVID-19; our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our teams and guests, and we are following the Department of Health’s advice on how best to protect them,” a spokesperson for Accor told HuffPost Australia in a statement. “We are working with Ecolab and Diversey to implement appropriate measures to minimise risk of transmission in our hotels. We have increased our cleaning and sanitation schedules in all public areas with a particular focus on hand railings, elevators, bathrooms and doors, using a suitable disinfectant. “Hand sanitiser has been placed in public areas for guests and visitors to use, and we are reinforcing personal hygiene, proper handwashing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.” But where have Hanks and his wife been on their travels in Australia? A check of Instagram’s geo tag tool will tell you a lot. He was spotted enjoying the Gold Coast’s Broadbeach on January 29. Gold Coast-based musician Micah Warzywak bumped into the actor at Bonita Bonita & Bon Bon Bar, Mermaid Beach, and posed for a fun photo. Warzywak said he has been overwhelmed with messages since Hanks announced the news on Thursday. “I am fine, I am OK,” Warzywak said. “Let’s not panic, people. It makes things worse.”

By early February, Hanks was back in the US for the Oscars, where he was nominated in the supporting actor category for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.” Wilson walked the red carpet with him. Sometime before February 28, Hanks had flown back to the Gold Coast, where he posed with more fans on the beach.

In early March, Wilson performed at Brisbane boutique luxury Emporium. The hotel advertised the gig as “a signature blend of Southern California rock and Nashville country, with a three course menu and three hour premium beverage package.”

Wilson then travelled to Sydney to perform at the Opera House on March 7. “Performing at this iconic place is unlike any other. And the warmth of the audience made me feel so welcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she posted on Instagram.

A few days later, Wilson spent some time on Sydney Harbour. According to local photographers, Hanks and Wilson stayed at the same luxe hotel as Katy Perry ― the Park Hyatt. Perry left Australia on Friday.

Some staff and talent at Channel 9, including presenter David Campbell, have been forced to self-isolate after hosting an interview with Wilson this week. The network said it was following advice from the government and health authorities. “Nine today has taken action in line with our crisis response plan around a visit to our studio by Ms Rita Wilson on Monday this week, for an appearance on Today Extra with David Campbell and Belinda Russell,” the station said Thursday.