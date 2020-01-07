Tom Hanks' Reaction To Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Monologue Is Meme Gold

Tom Hanks’ response to Ricky Gervais’ fiery opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards has Twitter talking — and memeing.

The “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” actor was captured on camera in the audience, making a face that might be best described as “yikes,” as Gervais delivered a string of attacks against Hollywood. The British comedian said that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself, and called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association “very, very racist,” among other criticisms.

Hanks’ expressions during Gervais’ speech didn’t go unnoticed. Twitter users quickly shared screenshots of Hanks, calling his reaction to Gervais’ speech very relatable.

“Tom Hanks is all of us during that monologue,” writer/editer Ethan Anderton tweeted.